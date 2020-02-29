Jeff Dyer starts ambitious sprint car season in Arizona

Jeff Dyer, the sprint car racing California Highway Patrol officer, will open a busy season when the USAC/CRA Series kicks off its 2020 campaign at Canyon Speedway Park on March 6th and 7th. The races will be the first two of a planned 34 on the veteran driver’s racing schedule.

The Yucca Valley, California based racer’s schedule will see him contest events in six different series on six different tracks between the March opener and the final race of the year in November. Fourteen of the races will be in the California Lightning Sprint Car Series, 13-will be with USAC/CRA (four will be co-sanctioned with the USAC Southwest Series and three will be co-sanctioned with the USAC National Series) and seven will be with the Ventura Racing Association Sprint Cars.

As well as the varied tracks, the varied series will see Dyer wheel three types of cars in the 2020 campaign. In the California Lightning Series, he will be driving his own familiar #4 powered by a Crutchfield GSXR 1000. With the USAC/CRA Series (and the co-sanctions with USAC Southwest and National), he will be wheeling a 410 cubic inch car owned by Cal Smith. For the VRA (Ventura Racing Association) races, he will steer a 360 cubic inch power plant owned by his wife Christina.

The Dyer racing crew for 2019 consists of crew chief Seth Dyer, Christina Dyer, James Turnbull and Rob Gardner.

Next week’s race on the dirt track located in Peoria, Arizona is the 3rd Annual Spring Showcase. It will be Dyer’s second-ever appearance at the track. He contested last year’s Spring Showcase and was having one of his best runs of the season until a gear problem reared its ugly head.

Fans who would like to catch the 36-year old Dyer in action in Arizona can find the 1/3 of a mile Canyon Speedway Park at 9777 W. Carefree Highway in Peoria (85383). The track phone number is (602) 258-7223 and the website is https://www.canyonspeedwaypark.com/. Gates will open at 5:00 P.M. both nights with racing at 7:30 on Friday and 7:00 P.M. on Saturday.

Dyer would like to thank the following companies for baking his 2020 racing effort. John Springstead Racing, T Shirts By Timeless, LBA Investigations, Safe House, Hair Cuts by Susie and Amsoil. If you would like to be a part of the team in 2020, call or send and E-mail to the contact information at the top of this page.

Jeff Dyer PR