Indycar unveils audacious brand campaign showcasing what it takes to compete in the sport

INDYCAR unveiled its brand campaign - "A Different Breed" - for the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season that showcases the extraordinary mindset of its athletes and features narration by Academy Award-winning actor Matt Damon.

"A Different Breed" was created in partnership with Chicago-based agency Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) to convey the distinctive mental, emotional and physical strength required to excel as an INDYCAR driver. These athletes - whether 39-year-old, five-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon or 19-year-old rising star Colton Herta - have the ambition and drive to harness a carbon-fiber rocket at speeds that can reach 240 miles per hour while always aware that the smallest miscue can change everything.

"Fearless and aggressive by nature, our athletes push the limits of speed and possibility every single lap of every single race," INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. "This campaign reflects both the skills and intangibles that set them apart, giving fans an up-close and personal look at what it takes to be an INDYCAR driver."

Video content for "A Different Breed" focuses on the athletes' unique skill set and mentality as described by Damon, the 2019 Indianapolis 500 honorary starter. He witnessed the breath-taking capabilities and fearlessness of INDYCAR athletes while standing atop the flagstand for nearly 40 of the 200 laps of one of the world's most iconic races.

The video features several NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers, including Dixon, Herta, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, 2019 Indy 500 winner and former series champ Simon Pagenaud, 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi and 20-year-old emerging talent Patricio O'Ward. Click here to view A Different Breed.

In addition to narration by Damon, DJ/producer MAKJ lends an original song - "Green Light" - to the campaign. MAKJ, a fan of the sport and former professional racer, has collaborated with some of today's most talented artists, including Steve Aoki, Tinashe, O.T. Genesis and Lil Jon. He also has played some of the most prestigious music festivals including Coachella, Voodoo, Electric Zoo and Ultra.

"INDYCAR racing is the ultimate expression of audacious athleticism," said David Selby, Co-Chairman of SCC. "The drivers are among the most courageous and committed athletes in the world - a different breed for sure... our goal was to celebrate them and introduce them to new fans."

The campaign's video content is complemented by dramatic still images energized with a shock of color to contrast the black-and-white heroic images. The campaign style and multiple-driver approach provides the flexibility to seamlessly tailor the creative to the needs of various stakeholders and partners in the sport.

INDYCAR tasked SCC with identifying a young, rising director to capture the true voice of the campaign and selected Logan Cascia. As the founder, director and DP of Los Angeles-based Cascia Films, he has produced work that includes Emmy and Peabody award-winning television features, commercials and film festival premieres.

Check out the amazing athletes of "A Different Breed" when the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opens Sunday, March 15 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. (3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network).

NTT IndyCare Series PR