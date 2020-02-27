Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, Kevin Harvick Foundation Celebrate Youth Development Park Ribbon Cutting

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, the Kevin Harvick Foundation and Group 1001 today joined The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club to unveil a multisport playing field that will provide youth who need us most in Charlotte with a safe place to learn, play and compete.

Speakers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Kevin Harvick, NASCAR Cup Champion and Kevin Harvick Foundation co-founder; Melissa Jacobs, vice president, sponsorships, Group 1001; and Steve Salem, president and CEO, Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.

“We are so grateful to have another opportunity to partner with the Kevin Harvick Foundation and Group 1001 to open another successful Youth Development Park,” said Cal Ripken, Jr., Baseball Hall of Famer & Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation Vice Chairman. “We can’t wait to see the kids and local community in Charlotte benefit from the positive impact on the field and off of the field as well.”

The 52,000 square foot multisport playing field is lined for youth baseball/softball and soccer. The facility includes a synthetic turf baseball field and soccer field. It is complete with a digital scoreboard, backstop, dugouts, foul poles, bleachers and sidewalks.

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club will manage and maintain the field and work closely with the Ripken Foundation to create programs to engage at-risk young people. The programs will address a variety of youth development needs, which include character development, health and physical education, and culture and history.

“Being active and playing sports can teach kids so many great and valuable lessons,” said Harvick. “Thank you to the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and Group 1001 for their hard work. This park is a great investment in the community and it will be in great hands with The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.”

“Growing up and playing a number of sports, athletic facilities were the backdrop to where I learned a number of vital life lessons and skills that set me up for success later in life,” said Dan Towriss, CEO of Group1001. “In my professional career, I often credit my wins – big or small – to the skills I developed on the field. Group1001 is committed to helping the next generation in Charlotte to learn the same lessons and to live healthier and happy lives. We are so thrilled that by teaming up with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, we are able to bring this beautiful field to life.”

Since 1934, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs have served the youth of Mecklenburg and Union Counties. The mission of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs is to enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. The eight Clubs in the area serve more than 1,500 members in the Greater Charlotte Area.

To date, the Ripken Foundation has completed 91 multipurpose synthetic turf Youth Development Parks in 24 states and Washington D.C. This is the fourth Youth Development Park in conjunction with the Kevin Harvick Foundation, and the fifth park in the state of North Carolina. Over 427,154 children have access to a Youth Development Park.

Cal Ripkin Foundation PR

