Solaris Motorsport signs a partnership with CAAL Racing and confirms one car on the 2020 NWES grid

After facing each other for many years on the track, Solaris Motorsport and CAAL Racing signed a partnership that will take effect in the upcoming NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. Solaris Motorsport by CAAL Racing will field the #12 Camaro and Francesco Sini will drive it in the EuroNASCAR PRO championship.



While the teams will remain two independent entities in the pit lane, CAAL Racing will provide technical support in preparing Solaris’ EuroNASCAR car, while the Pescara-based team will provide a logistical contribution to the joint venture. The common goal is to take a further step forward in the fast-growing European NASCAR series.



“This is a new chapter in our history and an important occasion for all of us to grow. We are very happy about the partnership we signed with CAAL Racing, I’m sure it will bring positive elements to both teams," said Sini. “We know CAAL Racing since a long time, in the last 10 years we battled against each other on the most challenging tracks in Italy and in Europe. We know very well how good Luca and Corrado Canneori are and this is exactly the reason why I am sure that joining forces will take us all to a superior level of competitiveness.”



A former Euro V8 Series and Radical European Master Series Champion, Francesco Sini made his NASCAR debut on the #12 Camaro in 2018 and collected his first NWES podium in the same year at Brands Hatch. In 2019, the 39-year old Italian driver finished 14th in points in EuroNASCAR PRO, earning four top-10s and showing a promising pace on several occasions.



“We are very happy about this partnership,” said CAAL Racing team manager Luca Canneori. “We worked with Francesco for the first time as a driver 10 years ago, so we can say that this is a little bit of a comeback and this is very rewarding for us. We want to bring as many cars as possible in the front part of the NWES grid.”



While plans for the EuroNASCAR 2 championship will be announced at a later date, Solaris Motorsports and CAAL Racing already underwent a positive first test session together earlier this month. The teams will now continue their preparation for the upcoming April 25-26 season opener at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo of Valencia, Spain. Tickets for the 2020 NWES season are available at http://www.euronascar.com/ schedule.

NWES PR