NBC Sports to present more than 300 hours of IndyCar coverage in 2020 highlighten by 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on NBC

Coming off of double-digit viewership increases in its first season as the exclusive home of INDYCAR, NBC Sports is set to provide more than 300 hours of INDYCAR action in 2020 across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass – highlighted by the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24, on NBC.

Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2020 INDYCAR schedule:

NBC Sports’ presentation of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24, on NBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app;

Eight total INDYCAR races on NBC, including the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday, May 9; the Detroit Dual at Belle Isle on the weekend of May 30-31, and the final two races of the season in Portland, Ore., (Sunday, Sept. 6) and Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., (Sunday, Sept. 20);

Extensive coverage on NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass – NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer live streaming INDYCAR product – including live coverage of all practices and qualifying, all Indy Lights races, and on-demand replays.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets and connected TVs – will stream all races during the 2020 INDYCAR campaign.

2020 INDYCAR SEASON ON NBC AND NBCSN

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES begins on Sunday, March 15, on NBCSN with live coverage of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg from St. Petersburg, Fla., the first of 17 races to air on NBC and NBCSN during the season.

The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500, set for Sunday, May 24, 2020, will mark the second appearance ever on NBC. Last year, NBC Sports’ inaugural presentation of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on NBC, averaged a TAD of 5.475 million viewers, up 11% vs. the 2018 race (TV-only 4.913 million, ABC).

NBC Sports has expanded its Indy 500 qualifying coverage in 2020, adding a second day of broadcast coverage and two additional hours on NBC. Indy 500 qualifying on Saturday, May 16, will air from 2-5 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by qualifying coverage on Sunday, May 17, on NBC from 1-3 p.m. ET.

The Indy 500 will also be included in NBC Sports’ Championship Season marketing campaign, which touts numerous high-profile championship events that are presented across NBC Sports platforms from May to July, including horse racing’s Triple Crown, Premier League Championship Sunday, French Open, Stanley Cup Final, Tour de France, and The Open Championship.

INDYCAR coverage on NBC will begin with the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on Saturday, May 9. Following the Indy 500, NBC will present the Detroit Dual races from the Raceway at Belle Isle Park on the weekend of May 30-31, followed by races at Road America in Kohler, Wis., on Sunday, June 21, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, on Sunday, August 16. The season’s penultimate race in Portland, Ore., will be on NBC on Sunday, Sept. 6, followed by the INDYCAR championship and season finale at iconic Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 20.

NBCSN will televise the first four races of the 2020 INDYCAR SERIES season. Following the season opener at St. Pete, NBCSN will showcase the Grand Prix of Alabama from Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham on Sunday, April 5, followed by the iconic Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 19, and Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 26.

NBCSN will also present INDYCAR’s return to Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, June 27, in primetime, which will mark the first INDYCAR race at the oval track since 2009. Other primetime races on NBCSN include Texas Motor Speedway on June 6 and Gateway outside of St. Louis, Mo., on August 22. Additional INDYCAR schedule mainstays include the Streets of Toronto on July 12 and Iowa Speedway on July 18.

Following is the NBC Sports’ 2020 INDYCAR television schedule on NBC and NBCSN:

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET) Sun, March 15 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NBCSN 3 p.m. Sun., April 5 Honda Grand Prix of Alabama NBCSN 4 p.m. Sun., April 19 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach NBCSN 4 p.m. Sun., April 26 AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of The Americas NBCSN 3:30 p.m. Sat., May 9 GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC 3 p.m. Sun., May 24 The 104th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge NBC 11 a.m. Sat., May 30 Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Race 1 NBC 3 p.m. Sun., May 31 Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Race 2 NBC 3 p.m. Sat., June 6 Texas Indy 600 NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., June 21 REV Group Grand Prix at Road America NBC 12 p.m. Sat., June 27 Indy Richmond 300 NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., July 12 Honda Indy Toronto NBCSN 3 p.m. Sat., July 18 Iowa 300 NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Sun., August 16 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio NBC 12:30 p.m. Sat., August 22 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., September 6 Grand Prix of Portland NBC 3 p.m. Sun., September 20 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca NBC 2:30 p.m.

*details for qualifying and practice telecasts will be released at a later date

2020 INDYCAR SEASON ON NBC SPORTS GOLD

NBC Sports Gold ‘s INDYCAR Pass will deliver 200+ hours of programming in 2020, including 50+ hours of coverage surrounding the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, all Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires races, race-day warmups, full-event replays of all NTT INDYCAR SERIES races.

All qualifying and practice sessions will be streamed live on INDYCAR Pass, many on an exclusive basis. Some practice and qualifying sessions will be available on television either live or on delay. INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold will also feature INDYCAR archival and library content, and other motorsports shoulder programming. Click here for more details.

