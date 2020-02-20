Team Penske, Andretti Autosport, Red Bull Racing ... FatBoy Racing?

It was a chance meeting at the Honda Indy in Toronto that led documentary filmmaker David Porteous to film the eccentric FatBoy Racing team in his new documentary, 'FATBOY RACING!'

He may have looked twice when he came across their team wearing their green, paisley team shirts emblazoned with the team logo - a man in a tank top enjoying a martini and smoking a big ol' cigar.

Indeed it was easy for him to spot FatBoy Racing in the NTT IndyCar support-series paddock. As it was meant to be.

"A race team hell bent on having fun," is the catch-all motto coined by team owner Brendan Puderbach.

"Everyone at FatBoy Racing is a big fan of motorsports and we love racing in the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires," said Puderbach. "Most teams on the grid have some young hotshot driver who could be the next Dario Franchitti. At FatBoy Racing, we have a mid-50-year-old driver named Charles Finelli who doesn't plan on winning but works hard for the opportunity to compete. Our team couldn't be anymore different. And trust me, that's exactly how we like it."

According to the FatBoy Racing website, the team was "born out of a previous (unnamed!) team where the atmosphere was at best described as glum.”

"We were tired of glum and the unnecessarily stressful atmosphere so we decided to form our own team, a team who's sole purpose was to have fun," said Puderbach. "To top it off, we felt 'FatBoy Racing' was the perfect team name to share our sense of humor and our never ending mission to attempt the seemingly impossible."

Porteous' FatBoy Racing documentary also offers race fans a rare and unique opportunity to glimpse behind-the-scenes of a race team without what is usually a confidential and closed door environment.

"I've been a fan of IndyCar for over 20 years and I can say, without a doubt, the FatBoy Racing team is unlike anything I've ever seen in motorsports" said Porteous. “It's a unique balance of fun and hard work. But trust me, as much as this team likes having fun, they are truly professionals. You cannot compete in open-wheel racing without taking the racing and, most importantly, safety seriously."