MAVTV Motorsports Network To Broadcast 13 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Events In 2020

With the continued relationship between the American Sprint Car Series and Lucas Oil Products comes continued coverage on the MAVTV Motorsports Network, which will again film and produce 13 nights of racing.

"Every year, these tracks and drivers get such great exposure and coverage by MAVTV. That's something that we're very thankful for because it grows our sport as a whole," stated ASCS Founder, Emmett Hahn. "We've been with Lucas Oil for over 10 years now, and I can't say enough for what they do for this industry."

Starting early, the first two events on the lineup take place at Merced Speedway (Merced, Cali.) on Friday, March 6 and Placerville Speedway (Placerville, Cali.) on Saturday, March 7. The last time the series graced California clay was in 2012.

The $15,000 to win Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway (Alger, Wash.) returns on June 25, 26, and 27. Arguably one of the most exciting races of the 2018 season, with Robbie Price becoming the event's youngest winner, the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup has been a mainstay on the network for the past five seasons.

Following a trip to the Northwest, the 30th annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank taking at Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, Iowa) on August 6, 7, and 8, offers up another $15,000 to prize for teams.

Keeping with the theme of three-night affairs, and big paydays, the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial will take place at the "Diamond of Dirt Tracks" Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.) on September 17, 18, and 19.

Bringing you the season's final checkered flag, Tony Stewart presents the VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals during NASCAR weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (Ft. Worth, Texas) on October 23 and 24 will round out the 2020 lineup of MAVTV events.

Broken down into a one-hour broadcast on the MAVTV Motorsports Network, usually, a couple of months after the event has taken place, the events are broadcast live on http://www.LucasOilRacing. tv , with the exception of the Knoxville Nationals which is streamed on http://www.DirtVision.com

Having been a part of the MAVTV lineup since its inception, nearly 3,000 hours of Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network competition has been shown.

With the launch of the Lucas Oil Racing TV (LORTV) app in 2016, fans are now able to go back and watch every of Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network ever broadcast on the MAVTV Motorsports Network. In addition to past shows, any upcoming events with the MAVTV Motorsports Network are shown live on LORTV, giving drivers, teams, and sponsors a reach that is nearly limitless.

Race-by-race coverage will be provided nightly by Racinboys.com, which remains as the official online broadcast provider of the American Sprint Car Series with each broadcast brought to you by Lucas Oil Products.

ASCS PR