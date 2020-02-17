Toter to Sponsor ARCA Racer Hailie Deegan

Wastequip® brand Toter®, the nation’s leading manufacturer of two-wheeled curbside waste and recycling collection carts, today announces its official sponsorship of professional stock car racer Hailie Deegan. One of NASCAR’s top up-and-coming talents, the 18-year-old California native will represent the Toter brand in the ARCA Menards Series, the Automobile Racing Club of America’s premier racing division.

Toter will serve as Deegan’s primary sponsor for the March 6 and May 21, 2020 ARCA Menards Series races, during which the Toter logo will be prominently displayed on the hood of her No. 4 Ford Fusion race car, as well as on the center chest of her racing suit. For the remainder of the 2020 racing season, Toter will serve as an official Deegan sponsor, with its branding appearing on the body of her race car and on her race suit sleeves.

“I’ve seen Hailie race, and I’ve been very impressed with her drive, toughness and entrepreneurship,” said Marty Bryant, CEO of Toter’s parent company Wastequip. “Further, her winning spirit and dedication to her sport align perfectly with Toter’s ‘Built for Extremes’ commitment — she’s a tough fighter in a crowded space who won’t settle for anything short of leading the field.”

Starting her NASCAR career in 2018, Deegan has quickly made her mark on the sport of stock car racing. Now a three-time winner in the ARCA Menards Series West (formerly known as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series), she in 2018 became the first female driver ever to claim a checkered flag in the series. She is also the first female since 1989 to win a NASCAR touring series race.

"I’m really excited to partner with Wastequip and glad they are supporting me in the most crucial time of my career, helping me develop and further my skill set to break down barriers as we stay focused on Winning!“

While she’s yet to reach age 20, Deegan is already a seasoned veteran of the racing scene. The daughter of professional freestyle motocross rider Brian Deegan, a 16-time X Games medalist, she began racing dirt bikes at age 8 and soon after moved on to off-road kart racing and other motorsports, claiming victories and breaking barriers every step of the way.

To learn more about Deegan and her upcoming race season, visit her website at hailiedeegan.com. And to learn more about Toter’s industry-leading offerings, visit the company’s website at toter.com or contact Public Relations Manager Erin Heaney at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 843-995-1322.

DGR Crosley PR