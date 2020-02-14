Max Papis team wins annual Hot Rods & Reels fishing tournament at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR and Racecar Driver Max Papis led the NASCAR team to first place honors with a three-fish total of 15.8 pounds at this year’s Hot Rods & Reels Charity Fishing Tournament presented by Huk Performance Fishing to benefit The Darrell Gwynn Chapter of The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis. More than a dozen NASCAR drivers and Legends convened this morning on Lake Lloyd at Daytona International Speedway for the charity-fishing event that kicks off the racing season.

Joining Papis for the event were Donnie Allison, David Blaney, Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Erik Jones, Brendan Gaughan, Brad Keslowski, Michael McDowell, Ryan Newman, David Ragan, Martin Truex, Jr. and Gus Dean. Their three fish total eclipsed the field with NASCASR Champion Martin Truex, Jr. coming in 2nd with 12.13 pounds and David Blaney came in third with a total of 10.04 pounds.

The largest fish, weighing 7.26 pounds made Max Papis and his team eligible to try to win the Huk Performance Fishing Million Dollar Challenge. There were 250 specially marked envelopes, with one holding a certificate for a million dollars. Unfortunately, they did not open the lucky envelope, but it was an exciting moment and all had a great time for a great.

“Our friends, the drivers, Daytona International Speedway and sponsors and anglers come out each year to help us raise funds so we can change people’s lives who are living with paralysis. We can’t thank them enough for continuing to stand up for those who can’t,” said Darrell Gwynn.

Hot Rods & Reels Charity Fishing Tournament presented by Huk Performance Fishing annually benefits The Darrell Gwynn Quality of Life Chapter of The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis. This year Darrell donated a $35,000 custom power wheelchair to a spinal cord injured man from Orlando, David Hill. Hill lives in Orlando. The wheelchair will allow him to more safely get to and from his rehabilitation, as well as be more active.

Event sponsors include Huk Performance Fishing, Daytona International Speedway, Bass Pro Shops, Bass Online, Stanley / Black & Decker, Aggressive Hydraulics, NASCAR, and DMR.

The Darrell Gwynn Quality of Life Chapter of The Buoniconti Fund: The Buoniconti Fund is the fundraising arm of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, the world’s most comprehensive spinal cord injury research center located at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. The Darrell Gwynn Chapter works to “Stand Up For Those Who Can’t” by raising awareness and funds for critical spinal cord injury research programs through, not only our quality of life initiatives, but by working as a team to ultimately find a cure for paralysis.

The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, a Center of Excellence at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is considered the premier investigative research program conducting cutting edge discovery, translational, and clinical investigations targeting spinal cord and brain injuries. The Miami Projects international team includes more than 300 scientists, researchers, clinicians, and support staff who take innovative approaches to the challenges of spinal cord and brain injuries.

Darrell Gwynn Chapter of The Buoniconti Fund PR