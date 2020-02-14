Wynn’s Racing Honors John Andretti

American race car driver, John Andretti, 56, passed away on Thursday, January 30, after a long battle with colon cancer. Wynn’s Racing team has made donations in Andretti’s honor to the Riley Children’s Foundation and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. In addition to the donations made, the Wynn’s team members will stand with Andretti Autosports and the Andretti family in representing Andretti’s battle with cancer by wearing “#CheckIt4Andretti” stickers on their helmets throughout the season.



“John Andretti was and remains a racing icon. His contributions to the sport reach far beyond the track. Aside from a brilliant racing career, John was known for his support of the Riley Children’s Foundation, and the creation of the annual "Race for Riley" go-kart race fundraiser for the Riley Hospital for Children,” said Mark Kennedy, Group Marketing Manager, ITW ProAp.



The hashtag “#CheckIt4Andretti” refers to colon cancer screenings, and the importance of screening. Colon cancer symptoms do not appear in the early stages. Screening for the cancer helps to save lives by catching the cancer in a more treatable stage.



“In John’s honor, ITW ProAP is making donations to the Riley Children’s Foundation and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. The Wynn’s Racing team will also honor John and his fight against colon cancer by wearing “#CheckIt4Andretti” stickers throughout the season. Our thoughts and prayers are with John's family and friends and the entire racing community during this difficult time. John will be missed,” said Kennedy.



The donations made by Wynn’s Racing in Andretti’s honor will support the causes that Andretti was passionate about. The Riley Children’s Foundation supports pediatric research, patient programs, maternity and newborn health, and family support programs at the Riley Hospital for Children in Indiana, where Andretti lived. The Colorectal Cancer Alliance works to spread awareness about colorectal cancer, to educate about preventative measures, to support patients and caregivers, and to ultimately find a cure.



“John Andretti was one of the most versatile drivers in racing history. From IMSA to NASCAR to Indy, John accomplished things on the track that established him as a true legend,” said Ben Keating, member of the Wynn’s Racing team. “My thoughts are with John's friends and family, my fellow drivers and the racing community.”

Wynn Racing PR