Carroll Shelby Signature Series Ford Mustang unveiled at the National Automobile Dealer Association Show (NADA) in Las Vegas

Shelby American is proud to introduce the Carroll Shelby Signature Series Ford Mustang at the National Automobile Dealer Association Show (NADA) in Las Vegas on Friday, February 14. It is the only sports car in the world available in new car dealer showrooms with a choice of convertible or fastback, automatic or manual transmission and 825 street legal horsepower. Only 50 of the refined super cars will be offered through select dealers in North America. Each will be memorialized in the official Shelby Registry.
The limited edition Signature Series Mustang is the ultimate combination of unparalleled beauty and unbridled brawn. From its refined, yet functional styling to its poised handling and brutal power, this is the most polished performance car in Shelby Americans history.
|The Shelby American team spent the past two years carefully engineering and refining the car to create a vehicle worthy of Carroll Shelbys name. The body was widened with high quality aluminum fenders to create a square footprint so the one-piece forged Monoblock wheels and tuned MagneRide suspension could maximize the 825 horsepower.
|The metallic ram air hood, front fascia and bodywork was sculpted to tame the air to both drop under hood temperatures and strategically place air to cool performance components (brakes, wheel bearings, radiators, and more). These enhancements enable the Signature Series Shelby to perform lap after lap and mile after mile.
The new model will be shown for the first time in the Shelby Tuscany exhibit at NADA from February 14-16. All 50 super cars will be identified by special badging and will be listed in the official Shelby Registry. The cars can be ordered in any standard 2020 Ford Mustang colors. The mighty 825 horsepower V8 will begin at $127,795 MSRP, including a well optioned Ford Mustang. The car comes with a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty.
The Carroll Shelby Signature Series Ford Mustang will be available through select Shelby dealers across North America. A limited number will be built by select Shelby mod shops and distributors internationally. Individuals interested in these or any other Shelby vehicle can visit their local dealer or go to.
Carroll Shelby Signature Series Ford Mustang unveiled at the National Automobile Dealer Association Show (NADA) in Las Vegas
