Sakar Partners with ThorSport Racing's Johnny Sauter's No. 13 Ford F-150

ThorSport Racing announced today a season-long partnership with Sakar International, along with its Vivitar and Altec Lansing brands, for Johnny Sauter's No.13 Ford F-150.

Sakar International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics and accessories. Since 1977, Sakar has developed a global presence by consistently evolving alongside technology to develop on-trend, cutting-edge products. Sakar licenses over 40 major entertainment and corporate brands and has maintained a diverse portfolio of product offerings, including digital and action cameras, audio and mobile accessories, karaoke machines, fitness, health & beauty, smart home, wheeled goods and additional youth electronics.

"We here at Sakar are excited to enter this new partnership with Johnny Sauter and ThorSport Racing. With Johnny being one of the top NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series drivers, ThorSport's 25 years of proven success and with the wide exposure and deep roots of NASCAR, we look forward to many victories on and off the racetrack" - Milton Peters VP of Merchandising at Sakar

Vivitar designs and manufactures affordable consumer electronics ranging from on-trend digital lifestyle products for millennial consumers to cameras and accessories for amateur and professional photographers. With a rich heritage dating back to 1938, the company's portfolio today spans from mobile and audio accessories, to health & beauty, fitness and many more constantly evolving specialty products in multiple emerging electronics categories.

Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, Everything-Proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories, gaming accessories and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing.

"I'm proud to represent the Sakar International brands on and off the track. They make exceptional products that I know our fans will love. It's pretty exciting to have a new partner enter the sport and I look forward to a great year ahead," said Johnny Sauter.

Sauter enters the Atlanta race weekend looking for his first Gander Trucks victory at the track. In last year's race he drove to a series career-best finish, second. He has scored a series career-best start at Atlanta of sixth (2017, 2012), three top-five and five top-10 finishes including 21 laps led in nine series starts on the mile and a half tri-oval.

With two races into the 2020 season, Sauter has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes averaging a 4.5 finish to go along with his pole award at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 21.

Tune-in to all of the action from Atlanta Motor Speedway this Saturday, March 14 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

