Brandon Jones Returning to KBM for Four Races in the No. 51 Tundra

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Brandon Jones, the most recent winner in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, will return to the organization for four races in the No. 51 Tundra during the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season. Jones will make his first Gander Trucks start of 2020 at Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 12 with primary sponsorship from Barracuda Pumps. He will also compete at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on June 27 with primary sponsorship from DuPont Air Filtration, Kentucky Speedway in Sparta July 9 with primary sponsorship from Delta Faucet Company and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway Oct. 30 with primary sponsorship from Magick Woods. Menards will be an associate sponsor for all four races.

Jones registered 53 laps led and three top-five finishes across five starts for KBM in 2019, including a runner-up finish at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway that helped the No. 51 advance to the Championship 4 of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors owner's playoffs. Overall, in 10 starts for KBM since 2018 he has posted six top-five and seven top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 9.2. Since making his Gander Trucks debut in August of 2013, the 23-year-old driver has recorded five runner-up, 13 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes across 45 starts.

The Georgia native has already locked himself into the 2020 NASCAR XFINITY Series playoffs via his win last weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. Across 141 career XFINITY Series starts, Jones has registered two wins, three poles, 11 top-five and 53 top-10 finishes. Additionally, the 22-year-old driver has collected five career ARCA Menards Series victories and one ARCA Menards Series East win.

"After ending last year in the Truck Series on such a high note with almost winning Phoenix, it gives me great confidence to come back and compete at KBM," Jones said. "Based on the tracks that we have scheduled; I feel that my chances are very strong to put the No. 51 Tundra in victory lane at all of them and check off my first truck win in the 2020 season. I am pumped to have Danny Stockman as my crew chief since we have worked together in the past and have had multiple successful runs in my early years in the XFINITY series. And, I feel that running a limited truck schedule with KBM helps have dialogue with Kyle on a weekly basis. The main reason we are participating in the selected truck schedule is so that I can have some on-track laps before getting in the XFINITY car. This will be especially important when we run Martinsville Speedway since the XFINITY series has added that back to the 2020 schedules. I am really excited to have PPA/Dupont and Delta Faucets back on the truck; while pleased to be bringing on two new sponsors to the track, Barracuda Pumps and Magick Woods Vanities. Sponsors play a very important role in our sport and I believe we have a great chance to take them all to victory lane. I especially appreciate my longtime sponsor Menards for supporting me in both the XFINITY and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series; I couldn't do it without them."

"Brandon was an integral part of the 51 team bringing home the owner's championship last year and we're excited to have him back in the driver lineup as we try to repeat that feat this year," owner-driver Kyle Busch said. "He was so close to victory a couple of times last year in the Truck Series and in the XFINITY Series was able to pick up a win late last year and has carried that momentum over to another win and a strong start to the season. We're looking forward to getting him his first Truck Series victory this year."

The No. 51 team, led by veteran crew chief Danny Stockman, leads the 2020 owner's point standings by 19 points after two events. Kyle Busch led 108 laps and swept all three stages en route to victory at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and Riley Herbst captured the pole, led the first 21 laps and won a stage in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

KBM PR