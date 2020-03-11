David Ragan to Pilot DGR-Crosley Ford F-150 at Richmond

DGR-Crosley announced today that veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan would join the team for the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Select Blinds, the leading online retailer of custom window coverings, will adorn the sides of Ragan's No. 17 Ford F-150 at the historic venue as the Truck Series makes a return to the ¾-mile track after a 15-year hiatus.

Ragan, who retired from fulltime racing at the end of the 2019 season, will bring a wealth of knowledge to DGR-Crosley's Driver Development program. The 34-year-old has over 13 years of Cup Series competition under his belt and has currently moved into a development role with Ford Performance, where he assists teams with simulator work and has a hand in developing the NextGen car that will come into play in 2021.

"I'm really looking forward to racing one of DGR-Crosley's F-150's at Richmond," said Ragan. "I've been friends with David [Gilliland] for a long time, and I see how much work he's putting into this team and the success they've had early on. They have a shop full of great people and I'm glad that we could make all this happen."

While Ragan hasn't competed in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series since 2006, he has an abundance of experience across all three of NASCAR's national series, as well as over 30 combined starts at Richmond Raceway. Ragan's most recent NASCAR start occurred in the Cup Series season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where he earned a fourth-place finish driving for Rick Ware Racing with Select Blinds on his car. They first sponsored Ragan in 2019 when he was racing fulltime for Front Row Motorsports. Now they will join him in the Truck Series with DGR-Crosley.

"It's been a long time since I've raced in the Truck Series, and I'm incredibly thankful to Select Blinds for supporting me and allowing me to do this," remarked Ragan. "This is what I wanted to do when I decided to stop racing full-time at the end of last season; I want to race in different series, with different teams. Obviously, we want to be competitive, and I have no doubt that DGR-Crosley will bring me a great truck. Richmond has always been one of my favorite tracks that we race at; hopefully, we can get the folks from Select Blinds another good finish this year and put on a good show for the fans."

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series 250 from Richmond Raceway will take place on Saturday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m., ET.

DGR Crosley PR