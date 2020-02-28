Danny Bohn and North American Motor Car Join Forces for Truck Series Five Races

On Point Motorsports announced today that driver Danny Bohn has partnered with primary sponsors North American Motor Car and Sierra Delta to run five NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races in the No. 30 Toyota Tundra starting with Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 14.

Following Atlanta, the other four designated races include Richmond Raceway (April 18), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 15), Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 17), and Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 3).

“I’m excited to get back on the track in the No. 30 Toyota Tundra truck with On Point Motorsports,” said Bohn, who made his Truck Series debut for On Point with an eighth-place finish at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 26. “Sierra Delta sponsored us for the last two races in 2019, so to have them return alongside North American Motor Car for at least five races this season gives me the opportunity to gain further experience in the Truck Series.”

Before joining the Truck Series, the 31-year-old Bohn raced on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Bohn rose to prominence in 2012 when he earned NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour Championship runner-up, Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Driver honors. Bohn followed that up with the 2014 modified track championship at the famed Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Georgia 200 will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14th. The race will broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 and air on Sirius XM NASCAR Channel 90 and MRN Radio at 1:30 PM, ET.

On Point Motorsports PR