Jesse Little to Visit Shriners for Children Medical Center - Pasadena

Jesse Little is proud to be building upon a family tradition of supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children and will visit the Shriners for Children Medical Center - Pasadena on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 2:00 PST. While making his debut at Auto Club Speedway (ACS) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Production Alliance Group 300, Jesse is honored for the opportunity visit with medical center staff, patients, families, Shriners and local sports media to sign autographs and share his story on becoming a Shriner, racing in the NASCAR Xfinity series, and attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC).

Jesse Little Racing is also delighted that one special patient and family will have the opportunity to enjoy the Race Day Experience and be a part of Jesse Little Racing and JD Motorsports with Gary Keller by joining the team at Auto Club Speedway Saturday, February 29 during the Production Alliance Group 300.

"We are thrilled to have NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jesse Little visit children at our medical center in Pasadena. Jesse and his family have been involved with Shriners Hospitals for Children for many years and he has a great story to share. His passion for racing and dedication to doing his best on and off the track will surely inspire our patients as they chase their own dreams." - Michael Babcock, Sr. Regional Director of Marketing & Communications Shriners Hospitals for Children "I'm very excited to visit Shriners for Children Medical Center - Pasadena as part of my Auto Club Speedway weekend. My family and I are huge supporters of the Shriners mission and vision to provide the highest quality care to children and transforming children's lives by providing exceptional healthcare. My cousin, April Little is a former SHC - Greenville patient and I'm really looking forward to learning more about SHC, it's mission, and giving back as my racing career progresses and I join the fraternity." said Jesse.

Coverage from Fontana gets underway Friday afternoon on FOX Sports 1 with two practice sessions at 3:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET. Race day coverage begins with qualifying at 1:05 p.m. ET on FS1 followed by the green flag at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Jesse Little PR