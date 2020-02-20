Codie Rohrbaugh; CR7 Motorsports ready to double down at Las Vegas

On the heels of a career-best third place NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series finish last Friday night at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, ARCA graduate Codie Rohrbaugh and his CR7 Motorsports team are ready to double down Friday night in the Strat 200 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and earn back-to-back top-five finishes to kickoff the 2020 season.



“We almost had it,” said a still jubilant Rohrbaugh. “You know it was a crazy race for us. Our truck was pretty loose, and I spun out of the pack and luckily didn’t hit anything. Had to come to pit road for tires and stuff and lost a lap – but then we just decided to let the race play out and see what we could get.



“I was hoping those guys (Jordan Anderson and Grant Enfinger) would keep banging fenders because I had some huge momentum on the bottom – just ran out of time before getting to the checkered flag.”



With a career-best finish in the books and happy faces around the CR7 Motorsports shop in Statesville, N.C. – the team turns to Sin City where it looks to spice up the competition and make a bold statement early in the year.



“We’re here to race and race hard and fair,” added Rohrbaugh. “Right now, we’re not planning on the whole season – but who knows if we keep going in this direction, we just keep going. I’m proud of the work of my crew. From Doug (George, crew chief), Mark (Huff, team manager) and everyone who makes our No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet go – I appreciate it sincerely.”



Rohrbaugh, a native of Petersburg, West Virginia will make his second Truck Series start at Las Vegas’ 1.5-mile speedway. Last fall, he qualified 27th and finished a respectable 16th.



This weekend Rohrbaugh knows he needs to turn up the wick.



“We barely got into the race last fall, we gotta be better this weekend,” he added. “I think we’ve made great strides in our race team since September and I look forward to the opportunity to turn more laps around Las Vegas and get us in a good position for Friday night’s race.”



Following Las Vegas, CR7 Motorsports plans to return to the Truck Series scene for the Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway on Fri., Mar. 27, 2020.



CR7 Motorsports has 12 NGOTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns another top-10 finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in October 2019. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.



In 20 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions most recently at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).



Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are available for the No. 97 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet and No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet for the 2020 ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 304.257.8783.



The Strat 200 (134 laps| 201 miles) is the second of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Feb. 21 from 8:05 a.m. – 9:25 a.m. Qualifying is later in the day beginning at 2:05 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 6:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Pacific).



CR7 Motorsports PR