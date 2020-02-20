Ty Majeski Strat 200 Race Advance

Ty Majeski on Racing at Las Vegas: “Our season starts this week at Las Vegas,” said Majeski. “I can’t thank iRacing enough for their support – it means a lot to me that they’ve supported my racing career like they have. Phil and Ross had a great run here in the fall, so we have a strong notebook to fall back on. I’m just ready to get on track and get our season started.”

Majeski at Las Vegas: Friday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks Majeski’s first start at the 1.5-mile track.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the iRacing colors at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night.

“We couldn’t help but notice Ty years ago, piling up wins and climbing to the highest oval skill rating on iRacing,” said Tony Gardner, iRacing president. “Not long after that, we got involved supporting his late model program and watched him stack up big wins in the real world as well. It has been exciting for iRacing to be involved in his career progression, and we’re proud to be part of this next big step with Niece Motorsports.”

Majeski’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will also carry the iRacing colors at Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway and in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway.

With over 110,000 active users, iRacing is the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation. Since it was established in 2004, iRacing has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world. iRacing promotes elite eSport world championships with eNASCAR, Porsche, and World of Outlaws, and allows users to race just about any discipline imaginable on more than 80 tracks.

Majeski is one of the world’s premier oval iRacers. In 2,535 starts, Majeski has earned 1,892 wins, 2,225 top-five finishes, and 1,717 poles on iRacing. As part of the partnership, iRacers will have the opportunity to race alongside Majeski throughout the season in a series of special events on the simulator that will be announced at a later date.

Neice Motorsports PR