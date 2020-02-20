Brennan Poole Partners Up with RememberEveryoneDeployed.org

On Point Motorsports announces today that Brennan Poole will partner with R.E.D. (RememberEveryoneDeployed.org) for eight races. Poole will run the R.E.D. paint scheme starting this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Strat 200.

R.E.D. teamed up with Spartan Mosquito on the No. 30 Tundra at Daytona’s season opener last week. This weekend, R.E.D. will be the primary sponsor of the No. 30 Toyota Tundra.

RememberEveryoneDeployed.org is an organization that raises awareness of the hardships of the deployed and their families, and they also provide direct aid to deployed / active service members. The organization encourages everyone to wear red on Fridays to show their support.

“I’m so happy to have a R.E.D. on our truck on R.E.D. Friday’s. There are so many adversities and challenges that families of our deployed servicemen and women face, and RememberEveryoneDeployed.org works so hard to help these families and support those who are protecting us overseas. I’m honored to help give a platform for their amazing work.” Poole shares.

In addition, Poole and R.E.D. will team up to invite local veterans to the track for each of the eight races. Poole will run the scheme at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and Kentucky Speedway.

You can catch Poole and the R.E.D. Tundra when the race airs live on FOX Sports 1 at 9:00 PM, E.T., and broadcast on Sirius XM NASCAR and M.R.N. Radio from Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 21.

On Point Motorsports PR