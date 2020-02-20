AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self prepared to roll the dice at Las Vegas

Looking to rebound from circumstances beyond their control last weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, AM Racing driver Austin Wayne Self and his Eddie Troconis led team are ready to roll the dice in this Friday night’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.



While running towards the top-10 last Friday night at Daytona, a mistake by another driver triggered an accident that wiped Self and others from the season opener. Despite the sour finish, the family-owned team was upbeat about their on-track performance and hope Daytona was a preview of what’s to come in 2020.



“It’s hard to be mad about last weekend at Daytona because that’s Daytona,” said driver Austin Wayne Self. “It’s disappointing because I felt like we had a truck capable of running inside the top-five and contending for the win and we were done for the night not even 50 laps into the race.



“We’re going to Vegas though focused and ready to hit “restart” on the season and get some momentum before we head to Atlanta in a few weeks.”



Self is no stranger to Las Vegas’ 1.5-mile oval. In his previous six starts, Self has one top-10 finish in 2018 and maintains an average finish of 16.3 since 2016.

With finishes of 15th and 17th last year respectively, Self says those finishes won’t cut it in 2020.



“We’ve spent a lot of time working on our mile and a half program,” added Self. “Afterall that’s the bread and butter of the Truck Series for the most part. I feel like Eddie and I are in a good place as far as communication goes – we’re just working hard to make our trucks better.



“I’m hoping that we’ll be able to show just how hard we’ve worked on our trucks with our first top-10 finish of the year on Friday night.”



Joining the AM Racing team on Friday night is JB Henderson Construction – who is renewing their partnership with the Statesville, N.C.-based team but upping their commitment for the 2020 season.



Established in 1959, JB Henderson performs general and mechanical contracting and is dedicated to serving their customers and employees through collaborative construction focused on safety, solutions, and skill.



In addition to a primary role at Las Vegas, the company will have a predominant associate partnership placement throughout the remaining 21 races.



“I’m so thankful to see JB Henderson Construction increase their support with our AM Racing team this season,” added Self. “For many years now, we have welcomed the support of JB Henderson – but to now have the opportunity to represent them in a larger role is a huge boost for our team heading to Las Vegas.”



For the series’ first of two trips to Sin City this season, JB Henderson Construction and GO TEXAN will serve as major associate partners for Friday night’s race.



Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle and Kreuz Market will serve as associate partners in the second race of the year.



In 85 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.1 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 27th in the championship standings with 22 races remaining.



The Strat 200 (134 laps| 201 miles) is the second of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Feb. 21 from 8:05 a.m. – 9:25 a.m. Qualifying is later in the day beginning at 2:05 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 6:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Pacific).

