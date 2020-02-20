Jordan Anderson Scores Career-Best Second Place Finish in Season Opener

Jordan Anderson used a combination of driving experience and timely strategy to come home as the runner-up in an incredibly exciting photo finish during the season-opening event for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at the unpredictable Daytona International Speedway. The side by side finish between eventual race winner Grant Enfinger was the closest ever recorded finish at Daytona in Truck series history with a margin of victory of only .010 seconds.



Anderson and his Wally Rogers led team qualified 23rd at the 2.5-mile World Center of Racing and laid low throughout much of the evenings action. The goal was to maintain position in the trailing group of drafting partners throughout the race, looking to avoid the inevitable carnage in the lead pack as the laps wound down.



Near the 35-to-go mark Anderson first cracked the top 10 but decided to drop back as trucks began to dice it up on the track. Later on as the NextEra Energy 250 went into overtime after a late-race caution, Anderson would restart in the sixth position in his No. 3 K-Seal/Bommarito.com Chevrolet Silverado after a mistake-free race.



In the ensuing Green-White-Checker restart, Anderson maneuvered to the bottom line as the action began to unfold. On the final lap as the field powered through Turns 3 and 4 coming to the checkered flag, the popular owner-driver from Forest Acres, South Carolina, would catch a strong enough draft to get to the rear bumper of Enfingers’ machine and slingshot to his outside. Anderson looked to the outside and briefly pulled ahead as the two banged doors in the tri-oval, with Enfinger barely reaching the start-finish line first.



For Anderson, the finish was a testament to the hard work of his team, all the people responsible for getting them to the track, and a focus on his faith.



“God is good. You look at our race team and the opportunities that we’ve had, and it’s just because people have come in and believed in what we’re doing and what we’re trying to do and God’s put the right people in our path. Forever thankful to John Bommarito and everyone at the Bommarito Automotive Group, our new sponsor K-Seal, Capital City Towing, Sefton Steel, Lucas Oil, FVP, Randy Knighton and Bobby Reuse, and so many other people that have believed in us, and made this whole dream into a reality.” said Anderson.



“To try to put into words what this means to our team, I had to move some money around this winter just to get through to buy this truck. We knew that we needed to bring the best truck we could. This sport isn’t easy, but I love NASCAR and I love this sport. This is what NASCAR is about. To do this for every single one of my guys. Everybody that’s supported us, from the biggest sponsor to the smallest sponsor. The journey isn’t easy but it’s worth it. Life is all about embracing the journey. We’re at Daytona, we almost won!”

Jordan Anderson PR