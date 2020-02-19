Decker Partners with REMarkable Pillow Throughout 2020 NASCAR Gander RV Outdoor Truck Series

REMarkable Pillow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tuccinardi & Co., Inc. has partnered with 22-year-old native of Wisconsin, Natalie Decker, and will be taking her second start with Niece Motorsports in the no. 44 REMarkable Pillow Silverado at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Gander RV Outdoor Strat 200 Truck Race on February 21, 2020.

“REMarkable Pillow is hands down the best memory foam pillow in the industry and truly is remarkable, much like Natalie, so it seemed only fitting that we partner to show how a great night’s sleep effects your everyday life.” said Jonathan Frank, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Tuccinardi & Co., Inc.

All eyes will be wide open on the REMarkable Pillow no. 44 Silverado Team during their debut in Vegas as this will be Decker’s third race on this track. Last year she placed 13th and is looking to finish stronger coming in with some experience.

“I am so thankful to have REMarkable Pillow on board for 2020! Their name says it all! The pillows are truly REMARKABLE and for any athlete it’s super important to get a good night’s sleep. I am super excited to spread the word on the most REMARKABLE Pillows ever made!” said Natalie Decker.

REMarkable Pillow, the recognized industry leader in innovation, state-of-the-art product design, U.S. Manufacturing, and an uncompromising commitment to total customer satisfaction. We pride ourselves with our ever growing portfolio in design and manufacturing of advanced molded foam solutions for a wide variety of industrial sectors including but not limited to Aviation, Automotive, Bedding and Office Furniture.

“Natalie’s fans are the best and I’ve known Natalie and her family for years and couldn’t think of a better brand ambassador to show how a good night’s sleep effects your day.” said Frank.

REMarkable Pillow’s headquarters and manufacturing has been strategically positioned in Southern California for over 35 years, giving us the competitive advantage of a hands-on approach to product design, program launch and ongoing customer support while ensuring competitive pricing.

For more information on REMarkable Pillow’s new lineup visit www.remarkablepillow.com.

Natalie Decker PR