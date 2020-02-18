AM Racing welcomes JB Henderson Construction for Las Vegas

Officials from AM Racing announced today that JB Henderson Construction will serve as the team’s title marketing partner for Friday night’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.



In addition to supporting AM Racing driver Austin Wayne Self in the Strat 200, JB Henderson Construction Company will serve as a major associate partner for the remaining 22 Truck Series races this season.



Established in 1959, JB Henderson performs general and mechanical contracting and is dedicated to serving their customers and employees through collaborative construction focused on safety, solutions, and skill.



Using a process-based organizational approach, JBH builds for high-tech manufacturing, industrial, commercial and institutional clients in both the public and private sectors, delivering construction projects that meet the strictest industry regulations while fostering long-standing client and employee relationships.



AM Racing will see JB Henderson increase their partnership this year compared to prior Truck Series season where the company served in a variety of associate partnerships within the team.



“I’m so thankful to see JB Henderson Construction increase their support with our AM Racing team this season,” said driver Austin Wayne Self. “For many years now we have welcomed the support of JB Henderson – but to now have the opportunity to represent them in a larger role is a huge boost for our team heading to Las Vegas.”



JB Henderson Construction president and CEO Mark G. Henderson says the company is thrilled to maintain a relationship with Self and AM Racing this year.



“Having been a friend of the family when Austin came into being a race car driver, we have enjoyed a close relationship and continue to encourage Austin to follow his dream of racing.



“JBH is honored to continue to follow his latest path and be an ongoing Austin Wayne Self supporter.”



Next up for AM Racing is the Strat 200 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on Fri. Feb. 21, 2020, at 9:00 p.m. (ET) live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) | Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.



Visit AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) online at amts.com.

AM Racing PR