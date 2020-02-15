Raphael Lessard Finishes 20th After Strong Daytona Debut With No. 4 JBL Team

After rain delayed the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series opener at Daytona International Speedway, Raphael Lessard finished 20th, despite a strong run in the No. 4 JBL Tundra. In the final stage, the young driver was running near the front of the pack when he got loose and nearly spun, but was able to save it. Then the No. 4 was caught in the late race chaos and sustained damage, relegating him to a 20th-place finish.

In two practice sessions on Thursday, Lessard turned his very first laps at the World Center of Racing, and posted the 25th-fastest and ninth-fastest laps.

Stage One Recap:

Lessard earned the eighth starting spot in one lap of single vehicle qualifying on Friday afternoon. He ran a lap of 49.915 seconds and 180.307 mph.

In the opening laps, Lessard reported that his truck was good, but he was still learning the draft.

Under the first caution on lap 17, crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. called the young driver to pit road for fuel only.

After pitting, Lessard finished ninth in the stage.

Following the first stage, Hillman Jr. kept Lessard on the track, choosing not to pit since they had come to pit road three laps before.

Stage Two Recap:

Lessard started the second stage on the outside of the front row.

Despite being shuffled back in the short second stage, Lessard was able to finish sixth.

Following the conclusion of Stage 2, Hillman Jr. brought the Canadian driver to pit road for four tires and fuel.

Stage Three Recap:

Lessard began the final stage in seventh and moved to second in line in the bottom line for most of the final stage, before getting loose in the pack with five laps to go. The rookie driver was able to make an impressive save in the No. 4 Tundra, coming to pit road for tires.

A lap or two later, the Big One struck, and Lessard sustained damage to the left front fender, which the team attempted to repair.

As the race went into overtime, Lessard was able to bring the No. 4 home in the 20th position.

KBM PR