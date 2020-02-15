Grant Enfinger survived NASCAR Overtime to win the season opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday evening. Enfinger, trading paint with driver Jordan Anderson coming to the checkered flag, edged Anderson by 0.010 seconds to score his third career Gander RV Outdoors Truck Series victory.

Anderson, driving for his own racing team, walked away with his best career finish in the series with a runner-up. His last top 10 run came at Talladega Superspeedway in 2018 with a seventh-place finish.

Enfinger, after dodging a 14-truck melee that sent the 100-lap event into NASCAR overtime, has 29 top five and 54 top 10 finishes in 84 career starts.

Codie Rohrbaugh ended the night with his best finish of third in the series on Friday. The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet now has two finishes inside the top 10 with his last coming at Martinsville Speedway in the fall of 2019.

Derek Kraus and Natalie Decker rounded out the top five.

Rest of the top 10 featured Austin Hill, Johnny Sauter, Ross Chastain, Sheldon Creed and Jason White.

The race had three caution flags that involved several drivers throughout the event. The first came out on lap 15 on the frontstretch that featured nine trucks. Ty Majeski landed on his roof and skidded a long distance before stopping upside down on the apron of the speedway. NASCAR red-flagged the event for seven minutes and 59 seconds to flip the truck over. Majeski climbed out of his damaged truck and walked to an awaiting ambulance.

Cautions two and three were for scheduled stage breaks at laps 20 and 40. Pole sitter Riley Herbst took stage one while eventual race winner Grant Enfinger claimed stage two.

Eleven trucks tangled in turn two bringing out the fourth caution of the night. The incident involved most notably Brett Moffitt, Christian Eckes, Sheldon Creed, Derek Kraus, Natalie Decker and Riley Herbst.

The field went back green on lap 75 and stayed green just before Grant Enfinger took the white flag in regulation on lap 98. 14 trucks piled into each other as the field raced off turn two eliminating several contenders from the victory. Some of those involved were Ben Rhodes, Johnny Sauter, Stewart Friesen, Jesse Little, Matt Crafton and others.

Rhodes led 17 circuits prior to the incident and had one of the best runs going before being knocked out of the event. Other lap leaders involved were Stewart Friesen and Riley Herbst.

The next race for the series will take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on February 21. The Strat 200 will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET. live on FOX Sports 1 and MRN Radio.