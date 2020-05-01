Stewart-Haas Racing Partners with Novant Health to Combat COVID-19

Stewart-Haas Racing put two of its racing transporters to good use this week, picking up 2 million face masks and delivering them to Novant Health, replenishing its supplies and ensuring its frontline team members are protected.

With the entire sports industry on hiatus in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Stewart-Haas Racing was able to repurpose two of the 53-foot haulers it typically uses for taking racecars to tracks across the country to secure much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Face masks and other PPE items have been in critical demand, even before the April 3 recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people wear non-medical cloth face coverings in public. As the pandemic has spread, PPE has been more difficult to secure, with shipping delays common. Upon hearing PPE supply was available amid concerns about shipment and delivery, Stewart-Haas Racing deployed its resources to ensure the critical supplies were delivered to Novant Health.

“If you want something done quickly and efficiently, partner with a NASCAR team,” said Mark Welch, senior vice president of supply chain, Novant Health. “Stewart-Haas Racing stepped up in a big way. They took hold of a complex logistical situation and delivered life-saving equipment to Novant Health. The masks they delivered will ensure our supply of this critical necessity is replenished.”

Stewart-Haas Racing and Novant Health are neighbors, with its logistics center located adjacent to the Stewart-Haas Racing campus. That logistics center serves Novant Health’s integrated system of physician practices, hospitals and outpatient centers.

“We’ve always had a good, neighborly rapport with Novant Health, and when they asked if we could help pick up some PPE supplies, we immediately said yes,” said Mike Verlander, vice president of sales and marketing, Stewart-Haas Racing. “Credit to our truck drivers, Rick Hodges and Steve Mitchell, for making the overnight trip and picking up this needed equipment. We’ve all been practicing social distancing and adhering to stay-at-home orders, but to be able to go a step further and contribute to what Novant Health is doing to combat this virus – that’s something we take a lot of pride in and we’ll do again without hesitation.”

