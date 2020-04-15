Roger Penske joins Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download today at 4 P.M. ET on NBCSN

NTT INDYCAR Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske joins NBC Sports’ Dale Earnhardt Jr. on The Dale Jr. Download today at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The two racing legends will have a candid conversation about Roger Penske’s illustrious career as one of the most iconic names in motorsports, including stories about how Penske began his career in racing, a unique connection between Penske and Dale Earnhardt Sr., and what still remains on his bucket list.

Penske on INDYCAR iRacing Challenge: "I've watched every iRace for two reasons, number one, we're trying to promote INDYCAR,” said Penske “and number two, I've got a couple of my boys in there that are pretty active.”

Penske on being banned from IMS early in his career: “Ironically, because I ran a NASCAR race, they wouldn’t let me back into the Speedway, because NASCAR and USAC were having a big fight at that time. So I was put away for 30 days.”

Penske on his racing bucket list: “One of the races that is on my bucket list is to try and race at Le Mans and win that race…that’s one that is still on our bucket list. I think with the Acura team we have running in the IMSA series, we’ve got the basic team, we’ve got some great drivers – Montoya, Ricky Taylor…it’s a matter of getting the right car.”

Penske will also touch on how the Penske Corporation is responding to the Coronavirus Pandemic and how he is continuing to support his employees. For a preview click here.

