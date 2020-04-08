Dale Earnhardt Jr. highlights "Wednesdale" on racing week in America beginning today at 1 P.M. on NBCSN

Racing Week in America continues today at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN with “WednesDale” - providing racing fans with a chance to relive some of the two-time Daytona 500 champion’s biggest moments on NBC Sports.

Dale Jr. will headline the six drivers competing in tonight’s NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge at 7 p.m. ET from the virtual version of one of his favorite tracks, Myrtle Beach Speedway. Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedetto, Timmy Hill, Ryan Preece and Myatt Snider will round out the competitors. At least two drivers will advance to compete in the championship race at Martinsville Speedway tomorrow night at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. William Byron, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin advanced to Martinsville with their performances at Rockingham and Lucas Oil Raceway earlier this week.

In addition to Racing Week in America, NBC Sports celebrates Jeff Burton and Dale Earnhardt Jr. who both received nominations into the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 on the Modern Era Ballot. This is the first nomination for Burton, nicknamed ‘The Mayor’ with 21 NASCAR Cup Series victories, and Earnhardt, who was 15-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver with 26 NASCAR Cup Series victories.

Earlier this morning, Earnhardt Jr. announced that he will compete in the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge event at the virtual Michigan International Speedway live this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

TODAY – WEDNESDALE

NBC Sports presents a full day dedicated to Dale Earnhardt. Jr., including his emotional win in July 2001 at Daytona and his NBC Sports broadcasting debut at Chicagoland in 2018 - famous for his energetic yell of ‘Slide Job!’ during the race’s intense final lap.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR - Talladega Superspeedway 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - Chicagoland Speedway 2018 3 p.m. NBCSN NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge - Myrtle Beach 7 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - Daytona International Speedway, July 2001 8 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - Talladega Superspeedway 2017 10 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - Martinsville Speedway 2005 12 a.m. NBCSN The Dale Jr. Download 2 a.m. NBCSN

Below is each day’s highlighted content throughout the week:

Wednesday, April 8: “WednesDale”

Thursday, April 9: “Best at the Brickyard”

Friday, April 10: “Daytona Speed Day”

Saturday, April 11: “Championship Saturday”

Sunday, April 12: “Sunday Funday

THURSDAY, APRIL 9 – BEST AT THE BRICKYARD

Thursday takes a look back on NBC Sports’ exciting history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including Simon Pagenaud’s Month of May sweep in 2019 and the 2004 and 2005 Brickyard 400. The night also includes the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge championship race from Martinsville at 7 p.m. ET.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK INDYCAR - Grand Prix of Indianapolis 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - 2005 Brickyard 400 3 p.m. NBCSN NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge Championship - Martinsville 7 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR - 103rd Indianapolis 500 (2019) 8 p.m. NBCSN Drive Like Andretti 11 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - 2004 Brickyard 400 12 a.m. NBCSN 100th Indy 500 Special 2 a.m. NBCSN

FRIDAY, APRIL 10 – DAYTONA SPEED DAY

A trip down memory lane where legends are made - Daytona International Speedway - including Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first Daytona 500 win in 2004 and highlights from this year’s IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR - 2004 Daytona 500 8 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - Daytona International Speedway, July 2001 10 p.m. NBCSN 2020 Daytona Supercross 12 a.m. NBCSN IMSA - 2020 Rolex 24 2 a.m. NBCSN

SATURDAY, APRIL 11 – CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

It’s what every driver works for. On Saturday, NBCSN gives fans some of the best championship moments, including Jimmie Johnson claiming his record-tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series title in 2016.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Miami 2016 8 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR Championship - Sonoma 2015 10 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Miami 2004 12 a.m. NBCSN American Flat Track - Meadowlands 2018 2 a.m. NBCSN

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 – SUNDAY FUNDAY

Above all else, racing is fun - and that’s what the final day of Racing Week in America is about.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR - Talladega Superspeedway 2019 10:30 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR - Texas Motor Speedway 2016 12:30 a.m. NBCSN Racing Roots - Kyle Larson 2:30 a.m. NBCSN

