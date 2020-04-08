Dale Earnhardt Jr. highlights "Wednesdale" on racing week in America beginning today at 1 P.M. on NBCSN

Racing Week in America continues today at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN with “WednesDale” - providing racing fans with a chance to relive some of the two-time Daytona 500 champion’s biggest moments on NBC Sports.
Dale Jr. will headline the six drivers competing in tonight’s NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge at 7 p.m. ET from the virtual version of one of his favorite tracks, Myrtle Beach Speedway. Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedetto, Timmy Hill, Ryan Preece and Myatt Snider will round out the competitors. At least two drivers will advance to compete in the championship race at Martinsville Speedway tomorrow night at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. William Byron, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin advanced to Martinsville with their performances at Rockingham and Lucas Oil Raceway earlier this week.
In addition to Racing Week in America, NBC Sports celebrates Jeff Burton and Dale Earnhardt Jr. who both received nominations into the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 on the Modern Era Ballot. This is the first nomination for Burton, nicknamed ‘The Mayor’ with 21 NASCAR Cup Series victories, and Earnhardt, who was 15-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver with 26 NASCAR Cup Series victories.
Earlier this morning, Earnhardt Jr. announced that he will compete in the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge event at the virtual Michigan International Speedway live this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
TODAY – WEDNESDALE
NBC Sports presents a full day dedicated to Dale Earnhardt. Jr., including his emotional win in July 2001 at Daytona and his NBC Sports broadcasting debut at Chicagoland in 2018 - famous for his energetic yell of ‘Slide Job!’ during the race’s intense final lap.
|COVERAGE
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|NASCAR - Talladega Superspeedway 2019
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR - Chicagoland Speedway 2018
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge - Myrtle Beach
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR - Daytona International Speedway, July 2001
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR - Talladega Superspeedway 2017
|10 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR - Martinsville Speedway 2005
|12 a.m.
|NBCSN
|The Dale Jr. Download
|2 a.m.
|NBCSN
Below is each day’s highlighted content throughout the week:
- Wednesday, April 8: “WednesDale”
- Thursday, April 9: “Best at the Brickyard”
- Friday, April 10: “Daytona Speed Day”
- Saturday, April 11: “Championship Saturday”
- Sunday, April 12: “Sunday Funday
THURSDAY, APRIL 9 – BEST AT THE BRICKYARD
Thursday takes a look back on NBC Sports’ exciting history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including Simon Pagenaud’s Month of May sweep in 2019 and the 2004 and 2005 Brickyard 400. The night also includes the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge championship race from Martinsville at 7 p.m. ET.
|COVERAGE
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|INDYCAR - Grand Prix of Indianapolis 2019
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR - 2005 Brickyard 400
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge Championship - Martinsville
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|INDYCAR - 103rd Indianapolis 500 (2019)
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Drive Like Andretti
|11 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR - 2004 Brickyard 400
|12 a.m.
|NBCSN
|100th Indy 500 Special
|2 a.m.
|NBCSN
FRIDAY, APRIL 10 – DAYTONA SPEED DAY
A trip down memory lane where legends are made - Daytona International Speedway - including Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first Daytona 500 win in 2004 and highlights from this year’s IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona.
|EVENT
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|NASCAR - 2004 Daytona 500
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR - Daytona International Speedway, July 2001
|10 p.m.
|NBCSN
|2020 Daytona Supercross
|12 a.m.
|NBCSN
|IMSA - 2020 Rolex 24
|2 a.m.
|NBCSN
SATURDAY, APRIL 11 – CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY
It’s what every driver works for. On Saturday, NBCSN gives fans some of the best championship moments, including Jimmie Johnson claiming his record-tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series title in 2016.
|EVENT
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Miami 2016
|8 p.m.
|NBCSN
|INDYCAR Championship - Sonoma 2015
|10 p.m.
|NBCSN
|NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Miami 2004
|12 a.m.
|NBCSN
|American Flat Track - Meadowlands 2018
|2 a.m.
|NBCSN
SUNDAY, APRIL 12 – SUNDAY FUNDAY
Above all else, racing is fun - and that’s what the final day of Racing Week in America is about.
|EVENT
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|NASCAR - Talladega Superspeedway 2019
|10:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|INDYCAR - Texas Motor Speedway 2016
|12:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Racing Roots - Kyle Larson
|2:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
NBC Sports PR