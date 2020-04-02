NASCAR Statement - Delay of Next Gen Car Featured

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Apr 02 69
NASCAR Statement - Delay of Next Gen Car NASCAR Photo

“Due to challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, the debut of the Next Gen car will be delayed until 2022. The decision was made in collaboration with the OEMs and team owners. We will continue to develop the Next Gen car, and a revised testing timeline will be shared when more information is available.”  – John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NBC Sports racing week in America begins Monday, April 6 on NBCSN
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top