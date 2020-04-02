“Due to challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, the debut of the Next Gen car will be delayed until 2022. The decision was made in collaboration with the OEMs and team owners. We will continue to develop the Next Gen car, and a revised testing timeline will be shared when more information is available.” – John Probst, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation
NASCAR Statement - Delay of Next Gen Car Featured
Speedway Digest Staff Thursday, Apr 02 69
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Speedway Digest Staff
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Speedway Digest Staff
- Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway the site of this weekend's eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational series race, the Food City Showdown
- '5 Things To Look For ...' heading into Virtual Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama
- Azulana Sparkling Tequila Joins NASCAR iRacing, Partnering with MBM Motorsports / Timmy Hill (#66)
- PRESS RELEASE: Dover International Speedway’s coveted Monster Trophy ranks No. 2 in NASCAR.com list of top Cup Series awards
- GunBroker.com Partners with Garrett Smithley and Rick Ware Racing for the iRacing Pro Invitational Series