Joey Gase Racing to Pay Tribute to NASCAR Hall of Fame Driver Bobby Allison at Darlington Raceway

Joey Gase and Agri Supply team up to pay tribute to NASCAR Hall of Fame driver, Bobby Allison in the 71st annual running of the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in September. Gase will pilot the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry with the familiar colors of red and gold from Allison's 1971 Southern 500 win.



"I am thrilled to be teaming up with Agri Supply for the 71st Annual Southern 500 at Darlington to honor a true hero and legend in our sport, Bobby Allison," said Joey Gase. "Darlington is one of those race tracks that you always get chills at when you drive through the tunnel. Ever since they have started throwback weekend, it has made everything more special and fun for both the teams and fans."



Agri Supply started as a farm supply store over 50 years ago but now has grown to over 26,000 items and counting for your Farm, Tractor, Garden, and Home needs. Agri Supply has eight retail locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia; releases several unique catalogs per year; and has a thriving website with a huge product selection available.



"Agri Supply is great family-owned business that always has done everything the right way, and treated their customers like family." continued Gase. "In these uncharted waters we are in right now, that treatment is no different. They are keeping all of their stories open in VA, NC, SC, GA, and keeping all of their prices fair and affordable for families during these hard times. I could not be more proud to represent such a great company!"



Agri Supply's goal is to provide quality merchandise at the most reasonable price, to give our customers the best service possible and to treat all customers fairly.



"Agri Supply is proud to have had a part in sponsorship of Joey Gase going into our 7th year now. We have been super excited to participate in all of the throwback weekends at Darlington thus far. This year we are happy to sponsor Joey in the NASCAR Cup Series throwback to former champion Bobby Allison's 1971 scheme. We wish Joey the same Southern 500 victory lane success as Bobby had in 1971 and 1972!" - Agri Supply Team.



Team Owner Rick Ware commented, "Our sport has a strong history of NASCAR Champions who have helped to shape this sport. We are honored to carry the colors of one of the most influential drivers in our sport, Bobby Allison, at Darlington Raceway in September, with Joey Gase behind the wheel of the No. 51 Agri Supply car."



Be sure to catch all of the throwback action at Darlington Raceway, Labor Day weekend September 6, 2020!

Darlington Raceway PR