Toyota to Continue to Highlight NASCAR Success Through Race Broadcasts

After over 100,000 people tuned in for the broadcast of the first win for the Toyota Camry at Indianapolis Raceway Park in 2007 on Toyota Racing social media channels this past Wednesday, the platforms will continue to broadcast historical achievements by streaming multiple other milestone events during the break in on-track action over the coming weeks.

“After the high levels of fan engagement this past week during our broadcast of that historic first win for Camry, we are pleased to continue this series both to give our fans some on-track action to enjoy as well as to highlight big moments in our NASCAR history,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports and asset management for Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “We want to thank NASCAR for their support of this project and we’re really looking forward to sharing more of these moments with the fans.”

The plan will be to continue broadcasting these events on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 PM ET on both Toyota Racing’s Facebook and Twitter channels.

This week, Toyota will highlight Christopher Bell’s first NASCAR win at Eldora Speedway in 2015. Bell is currently in his rookie season at the NASCAR Cup Series level after earning the 2017 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series title and 16 career NASCAR Xfinity Series wins.

Although the schedule of events is subject to change, the Toyota Racing channels plan on airing the following events:

The 2008 Kobalt Tools 500 from Atlanta Motor Speedway, which features Kyle Busch delivering Toyota their first Cup Series win.

The 2013 Toyota/SaveMart 350 from Sonoma Raceway, where Martin Truex Jr. ended a long winless streak and scored his first road course win.

The 2016 Daytona 500 from the Daytona International Speedway, which saw Denny Hamlin deliver Toyota their first Daytona 500 win.

The 2004 Line-X Spray-On Truck Bedliners 200 from Michigan International Speedway, where Travis Kvapil claimed Toyota’s first NASCAR national series win.

The 2013 Lucas Oil 150 from Phoenix Raceway, which saw then 17-year-old Erik Jones drive to victory in just his fifth career NASCAR start.

The 2011 NextEra Energy Solutions 250 from Daytona International Speedway, where Michael Waltrip drove to the win in what ended up being his final Gander Trucks start in a last lap pass.

Since joining the Gander Trucks in 2004, Toyota has earned 500 NASCAR national series wins – an achievement earned by NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones at the series’ most recent stop at Phoenix Raceway in March.

TRD PR