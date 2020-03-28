NASCAR RACE HUB Returns to FS1 Monday-Thursday in Modified Format with Special Edition Sunday at 12:30 PM ET

NASCAR RACE HUB returns to the FS1 daily lineup on Monday, March 30 , at 6:00 PM ET in a modified, remote format. The one-hour show airs Monday-Thursdays with host and analysts via Zoom from their homes.

Additionally, on each episode, Lindsay Czarniak interviews a driver and his family one-on-one via Zoom from their respective homes for a behind-the-scenes look at their lives and new routines without racing.

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, winner of the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race last Sunday at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, is Czarniak’s first guest in a special 30-minute edition of NASCAR RACE HUB airing Sunday, March 29 , at 12:30 PM ET, immediately preceding the FOX NASCAR iRACING event from virtual Texas Motor Speedway (simulcast on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports app at 1:00 PM ET).

Czarniak’s guests next week include Hamlin (Monday), Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex (Tuesday), Erik Jones (Wednesday) and Kyle and Samantha Busch (Thursday).

The Monday 6:00 PM ET editions of NASCAR RACE HUB recap the previous day’s FOX NASCAR iRACING action, while the Tuesday-Thursday episodes feature specific themes ranging from 2020 season headlines and recaps to a countdown of the best drivers of all time. All FOX NASCAR on-air broadcasters contribute to Hub in the coming weeks.

Below is the schedule for next week’s themed content and on-air broadcasters:

Monday – FOX NASCAR iRACING recap; Adam Alexander, Jamie McMurray and Regan Smith

Tuesday – NASCAR CUP SERIES season recap; Kaitlyn Vince, Larry McReynolds, Jeff Gordon, Matt Yocum and Joey Logano

Wednesday – NASCAR XFINITY SERIES season recap; Shannon Spake, Clint Bowyer and Jamie Little

Thursday – NASCAR TRUCK SERIES season recap; Vincie, Todd Bodine, Phil Parsons and Vince Welch