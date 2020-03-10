Ryan Newman To Be a Guest on NBC’s Today Show on Wednesday Morning

Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Newman will travel to New York City to pay a visit to the award-winning Today Show on NBC for an exclusive, sit down interview with show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.

The segment featuring Newman is scheduled to air Wednesday morning at 7:40 AM ET.

Newman visited the race track this past weekend at Phoenix Raceway for the first time since his Feb. 17th accident in the Daytona 500. He was released from Halifax Medical Center just two days following the race and continues his recovery.

The NASCAR Cup Series travels this weekend to Atlanta Motor Speedway. A timetable for Newman’s return to the race car has yet to be determined.

RFR PR