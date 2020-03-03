Pit Boss Grills to join MBM Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway

Motorsports Business Management (MBM Motorsports) and Pit Boss Grills have announced that Pit Boss Grills will be the Primary Marketing Partner on the MBM Motorsports #66 this weekend at Phoenix Raceway in the Fanshield 500.

Offering the best value per square inch in the pellet grill industy, Pit Boss leads the industry with innovation, excellence, and a distictly customer-driven approach. Pit Boss takes pride in delivering the best possible products, at an affordable price; crafting grills that are Bigger, Hotter, and Heavier than the competitions.

“We are extremely excited to partner with a great team this weekend at ISM Raceway, “said Jeff Theissen, president of Dansons, the parent company of Pit Boss Grills. “We can’t wait to see the Pit Boss #66 car brought to life and competing in front of our loyal Pit Boss Nation.”

Driving for MBM Motorsports is Timmy Hill, who recorded his NASCAR career best finish of 3rd in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 on February 13th . Hill also ran in the top 10 during the 2020 Daytona 500, but had to settle with a 27th place finish after a wreck in the closing laps.

“This is a very exciting opportunity to partner with Pit Boss Grills. Our NASCAR fans have the biggest tailgates which makes this partnership an excellent pairing”, said Hill. “I am excited to do some grilling with the fans at the Phoenix pre race and then have them cheer on the Pit Boss Grill #66 in the race!”

Joining Pit Boss Grills for this weekends events is Arizona Color Vehicle Wrap Pros. Arizona Color Vehicle Wrap Pros is a nationwide leading vehicle wrap company. With over 18 years experience and over 8,500 vehicles wrapped, they are Arizona’s top vehicle advertising experts. Their mission is to provide top quality wrap advertising products that yield to their customers results by gaining them new customers and differentiating them from their competitors.

Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is a professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd at the 2020 NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona. The team fields the numbers 13, ,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. MBM Motorsports fields the numbers 49 and 66 in the NASCAR Cup Series. At Indianapolis, in the 2017 Brickyard 400, Timmy Hill came in 14th position for MBM Motorsports best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2020 MBM Motorsports will be fielding entries for drivers Timmy Hill, Chad Finchum, and Stephen Leicht. MBM Motorsports is based out of Statesville, NC.

