RFRTruckin Continues with Haul Out West

The Roush Fenway Racing #RFRTruckin campaign continues this week as the journey from California to Phoenix is documented in the culmination of NASCAR’s West Coast swing.

Roush Fenway will once again offer fans an inside look at an often overlooked part of the NASCAR schedule, taking them for a ride in the No. 6 team hauler from Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California to Phoenix Raceway. The team will document the nearly 320-mile journey across its social media channels, encouraging fans to engage with the #RFRTruckin campaign.

This will be the fifth #RFRTruckin trip, as the team previously documented trips from Texas Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway to Phoenix Raceway. In 2016, the team was awarded a Platinum MarCom Award in the Social Media Campaign category for its campaign around the hauler trip.

The team haulers will head east Tuesday afternoon, with the teams arriving in Phoenix that night. The campaign will take an inside look at the average week for the team’s hauler drivers as they prepare the trucks and equipment for the upcoming races, with the trip culminating as teams park at Phoenix Raceway on Thursday, March 5.

Fans will have unparalleled access to the journey, which will include Q&As and live video from the haulers, using the hashtag #RFRTruckin. All followers are encouraged to engage with the journey and learn about the often unseen parts of the NASCAR experience.

RFR PR