John Hunter Nemechek Post Race Report: Fontana

No. 38 Fire Alarm Services Ford Mustang

Started: 23rd

Finished: 25th

Stage One: 24th

Stage Two: 23rd

Stage Three: 25th

John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag 23rd in the Auto Club 400 Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway. His No. 38 Fire Alarm Services Ford Mustang fired off tight and battled inside of the Top 25 throughout the course of Stage 1. Nemechek noted that the car was, “a tick on the snug side” and that he needed more turn after finishing Stage 1 in the 24th position.

During the Stage 1 caution, Nemechek pitted for 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment. Not long after the green flag fell to mark the beginning of Stage 2, Nemechek made note that his Fire Alarm Services Ford was extremely tight in dirty air and would go on to finish Stage 2 in the 23rd position.

Under the Stage 2 caution, the team took a big swing at Nemechek’s No. 38 Fire Alarm Services Ford Mustang, adding 4 new tires, fuel, grille tape and a trackbar adjustment. Despite the changes, the No. 38 Ford still seemed to be tight in traffic and Nemechek would go on to take the checkered flag in the 25th position.

Nemechek on Fontana: “It was a tough day for our No. 38 Fire Alarm Services team. We had a little issue early on pit road, but we were able to improved on it throughout the day. We couldn’t seem to get going on restarts and ultimately ran all day, in and around where we ended up finishing. Thanks to all of the guys on the team for never giving up and thanks to Fire Alarm Services for coming on board. A 25th place run obviously is not where we wanted to finish, but things could have been a lot worse. It was a pretty decent points day, so we’ll move on and get ready for Phoenix Raceway next weekend.”