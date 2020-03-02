NCS: Alex Bowman wins Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway

Alex Bowman won Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway. Bowman dominated, leading 110 of the 200 lap race en route to his victory.

Sunday marked the second NASCAR Cup Series career win for the Arizona native. His first win came at Chicagoland Speedway last year.

The 26-year-old beat out second place Kyle Busch by 8.9 seconds.

Bowman spoke with Fox Sports following Sunday’s victory:

“I’ll take it after last week. I wish we would have had three,” Bowman told Fox Sports post-race. “We’ve been good to start this season. We started the season very poorly over the last two years and it just means the world to show up at the race track and have the first run be almost perfect and just be able to fine-tune the race car. Greg Ives has made the right calls. We’ve got to go win a bunch more, but man, it feels good to have one this early.”

Rounding out the top five were Kyle Busch in second, Kurt Busch in third, Chase Elliott in fourth and Brad Keselowski in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten were Denny Hamlin in sixth, Jimmie Johnson in seventh, Aric Almirola in eighth, Kevin Harvick in ninth and Erik Jones in tenth.

Johnson, who finished seventh had a pretty strong showing in his final race at his hometown track of Auto Club Speedway leading 10 laps and earning a top ten finish.

Johnson’s family was on hand to wave the green flag at the start of Sunday’s race.

Chani, Evie and Lydia in the flag stand as honorary starters today in Fontana. This will be one of the coolest memories of my career. Thank you @autoclubspeedway and @Nascar. ? pic.twitter.com/fY5aFm8Egr — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 2, 2020

Ryan Blaney, who led 54 laps on Sunday and looked to possibly bring home the win for Penske Racing had an issue with his right rear tire and was forced to pit on Lap 197 of 200. Blaney would finish 19th.

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Phoenix Raceway next Sunday in the Fan Shield 500 with coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Stage 1 Winner: Alex Bowman

Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney

Race Winner: Alex Bowman