SCR & Quin Houff’s Longtime Partner, Victory Weekend, Partner for Las Vegas & Fontana

Victory Weekend, a longtime non-profit partner of StarCom Racing’s Driver Quin Houff, teams up with StarCom Racing for the upcoming Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, February 23. Victory Weekend, a division of the Steve Wingfield Evangelistic Association, will continue its support of Houff and the 00 at the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, March 1. Both races will be aired on FOX.



Located in Virginia, near Houff’s hometown, Victory Weekend’s mission is to reach its community and beyond with a practical, Christ-centered message of purpose through motor sports related outreach and entertainment. Victory Weekend’s team is committed to showing love and appreciation to America’s heroes—our veterans, military personnel, and first responders.



“I am thankful for my team and partners for allowing me to promote Victory Weekend in these two races,” said Quin Houff, SCR No. 00 driver. “I have worked with Victory Weekend for most of my career, from my grass root late model level, to the top echelon of stock car racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Victory Weekend provides me a great platform to reach fans and let them know who I really am and what I stand for. It is so fun to go out with them and meet with fans at any given racetrack, right in the campgrounds!”



Victory Weekend is not formally affiliated with any church denomination, but rather seeks to follow the calling to love God and people. It’s been Victory Weekend’s experience that successful outreach is centered in being relevant to real life and providing a place where people can be themselves while interacting with the media and message. Victory Weekend exists and is financed through tax-deductible contributions from like-hearted individuals, organizations and the communities they serve.



For more information on StarCom Racing or to gear up with Quin Houff merchandise, visit. www.starcomracing.com or follow the team on social media @starcomracing.



SCR PR