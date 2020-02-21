Las Vegas/ Poole Partner with Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing

Brennan Poole and Premium Motorsports are excited to welcome new partner GOETTL into the NASCAR Cup Series on the No. 15 Chevy Camaro as their partner for 3 races, which include both Las Vegas Motor Speedway Cup Races and the Championship Cup Race weekend in Phoenix at PIR.



“All of us here at Premium Motorsports are honored to have such a successful, reputable and respected local company support our No.15 Team and Brennan this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway” expressed Owner Jay Robinson.



Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing, celebrating their 81st year in business, will adorn the No.15 Cup Car with a special primary paint scheme featuring their blue, white, and gray colors just as the 504 Goettl service trucks that are driving throughout the Southwest USA do. The Goettl name has been recognized for serving the southwest with excellence in heating and air conditioning installation and service for over eight decades. Goettl CEO Ken Goodrich is happy to continue the partnership and stated that “The hard working perfectionists at Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing are very proud to partner with Brennan Poole again this year because, like Team Goettl, Brennan and his Team do things the right way when it comes to their jobs, not the easy way.”



Returning to the same track that he ran the Goettl brand on last year in the NGOTS, Brennan Poole is focused on giving them a good run in one of their most important markets. Stating, “I’m so pumped to bring Goettl to the cup series this week after our P16 finish at Daytona. Our team was so excited and I can’t wait to build off of last week’s run! We finished 6th in our Goettl truck last year and will give it everything again this year.”



Tune in Live on FOX at 3:30 EST or 12:30 local time this Sunday to catch all the action for the NASCAR Cup Series Penzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway as Poole and his #15 team try to keep the momentum rolling.



Premium Motorsports PR