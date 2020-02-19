Michael McDowell Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

McDowell on Las Vegas:

"I'm really excited about going to Las Vegas for the West Coast Swing. Through the offseason, our guys at the shop have worked really hard alongside Roush Fenway Racing to upgrade our cars and we're eager to see what our mile-and-a-half performance is going to be like. Obviously we just won't know until we unload and are able to see where our speed is at, but we have high hopes and are looking forward to getting back on track. We also have Love's Travel Stops coming back on the car again this weekend, so be sure to keep an eye out for our yellow and red No. 34 Ford Mustang."

FRM PR