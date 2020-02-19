Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement

Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway.

The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while playing with his two daughters.

Ryan continues to express his appreciation for the outpouring of support from across the country, and he and his family are grateful for the immense level of support that has been provided by the NASCAR community and beyond.

We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

