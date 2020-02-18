Ford Performance Statement on Driver Ryan Newman

"We're grateful for the news about Ryan," said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. "We had been waiting for information just like everyone else, so to hear some positive news tonight is a relief. Ryan has been an important part of the Roush Fenway and Ford NASCAR program this past year, and he is so respected for being a great competitor by everyone in the sport. The entire Ford family is sending positive thoughts for his recovery, but our first thoughts remain with his family and his team."

Ford Performance PR