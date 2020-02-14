Statement from NASCAR President Steve Phelps

NASCAR and NASCAR Cup Series team owners today announced the extension of the Charter agreement through 2024.

“The Charter agreement is delivering stability and long-term value to existing team owners while providing a clear path for ownership in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Steve Phelps, NASCAR President. “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the team owners that extends the length of the Charter system until 2024. A healthy ownership structure ensures strong, competitive racing for our fans, which is a goal the industry collectively shares.”

NASCAR PR