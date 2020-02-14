Harvick Finishes Solid Fourth in Duel at Daytona

SHR Finish:

● Aric Almirola (Started 4th, Finished 2nd/ Running, completed 60 of 60 laps in Duel No. 1)

● Kevin Harvick (Started 6th, Finished 4th/ Running, completed 60 of 60 laps in Duel No. 2)

● Cole Custer (Started 7th, Finished 5th/ Running, completed 60 of 60 laps in Duel No. 2)

● Clint Bowyer (Started 7th, Finished 15th/ Running, completed 60 of 60 laps in Duel No. 1)

Notes:

● Kevin Harvick started sixth in Duel No. 2 and by lap 10 had taken the lead.

● The Busch Light #Pit4Busch Ford Mustang pitted on lap 34 for two tires and fuel. Harvick came in second and exited in first place.

● Harvick led three times for a race-high 34 laps and was leading on lap 57 before he was passed by eventual race winner William Byron. The No. 4 Busch Light #Pit4Busch Ford Mustang finished fourth.

● This was Harvick’s fifth straight top-five in the Duel, a run that includes a win in last year’s Duel.

● Harvick will start 10th in the Daytona 500. He won the 2007 Daytona 500.

● Harvick scored seven points. Only the top-10 finishers in each Duel were awarded regular-season points.

● Drivers earning odd-numbered positions from Sunday’s pole qualifying session were assigned to the first Duel race. Drivers earning even-numbered positions from pole qualifying competed in the second Duel race. The starting positions for each Duel race were based on qualifying times.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Busch Light #Pit4Busch Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“When they are coming that fast it is putting a lot of risk out there to block. We have seen how that works out. I’ve got to thank Busch Light and our #Pit4Busch Ford Mustang. We had a great car tonight. The guys did a great job. We were able to get onto pit road and had a great pit stop and put ourselves in position to have a chance there. Matt DiBenedetto was a heck of a pusher. It was kind of two against the rest of those Chevrolets, and we held our own tonight. We have some fast Ford Mustangs. I’ve got to thank Mobil 1, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Jimmy John’s, Ford, Outback and everyone that helps us on this car for making it so fast. There was just a herd of Chevys we had to race against in that race and two on seven, and we almost beat them with only two cars.”

Next Up:

The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 takes place at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 16, with live coverage provided by FOX beginning with its prerace show at 1 p.m.

