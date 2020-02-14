Bowyer Finishes 15th in Duel No. 1

Duel No. 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Duel No. 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

SHR Finish:

● Aric Almirola (Started 4th, Finished 2nd/ Running, completed 60 of 60 laps in Duel No. 1)

● Kevin Harvick (Started 6th, Finished 4th/ Running, completed 60 of 60 laps in Duel No. 2)

● Cole Custer (Started 7th, Finished 5th/ Running, completed 60 of 60 laps in Duel No. 2)

Notes:

● Clint Bowyer will start 29th in Sunday’s 62nd Daytona 500. His best Daytona 500 finish is fourth, earned twice (2009 and 2010).

● Bowyer started seventh in the first Duel and moved to third in the opening laps leading the high lane in the side-by-side racing.

● Several of the leaders pitted on lap 23, turning the lead over to Bowyer.

● The Bowyer-led pack began turning laps about a second faster than the larger pack.

● Bowyer led seven laps before his pack approached pit road.

● Two cars made contact behind Bowyer causing a caution less than a second before Bowyer entered pit lane.

● Because he entered a closed pit lane, Bowyer and others were forced to the back of the pack for the restart.

● Bowyer restarted 13th on lap 34.

● By lap 45 he had returned to the top-five, but Bowyer was shuffled out of the lead pack in the closing laps and finished 15th.

● Drivers earning odd-numbered positions from Sunday’s pole qualifying session were assigned to the first Duel race. Drivers earning even-numbered positions from pole qualifying competed in the second Duel race. The starting positions for each Duel race were based on qualifying times.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We had them covered tonight, and then that wreck happened and ruined everything. It was fun out front, and we were looking good. The big payday is Sunday, and we’ll be ready.”

Next Up:

The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 takes place at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 16, with live coverage provided by FOX beginning with its prerace show at 1 p.m.

