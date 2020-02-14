Don't touch that dial! Goodyear to debut new commercial during the Super Bowl of auto racing

Over the past several years, more and more big name advertisers have been using the Daytona 500 as the springboard for new advertising campaigns. Some might even say that the commercials during the Great American Race are just as innovative and entertaining as the ones during the Big Game!

This year, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will be debuting a new brand campaign that underscores its more than 120-year commitment to the discovery, growth and possibility that is fueled by mobility.

Goodyear’s campaign highlights the relationship between physical movement and unlocking human potential. To bring this to life, Goodyear will debut a new :30 television advertisement during the FOX broadcast of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16.

“Goodyear is more than a tire company, as we enable movement so people can meet challenges, realize opportunities and unleash new possibilities,” said Mike Dwyer, Goodyear’s chief customer officer, North America Consumer. “This is the logical evolution of our long-standing More Driven campaign, and it communicates Goodyear’s constant pursuit of forward motion, so people have the confidence to discover and get more out of life.”

The new commercial, “Breakout,” portrays the iconic Goodyear Wingfoot coming to life as a symbol for forward motion. In the commercial, a graffiti character is moved by a passing Goodyear tire giving it the power of the “Wingfoot” to grow, evolve and transform. Each transformation represents different attributes of Goodyear’s tires and opens doors to new experiences and adventures – from a surfer signifying exceptional wet performance to a rock climber demonstrating all-terrain capabilities to an astronaut representing innovation.

