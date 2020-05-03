Stewart-Haas eSports: Dover Invitational Race Report

|
Details:
|
• Race: eNASCAR Finish Line 150 (Round 6)
• Series: eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
• Date: Sunday, May 3
• Location: Dover International Speedway (1-mile, concrete oval)
• Distance: 150 laps (150 miles)
• Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports
|
Stewart-Haas eSports Results:
|
• Aric Almirola: Started 27th, Finished 10th (Running, completed 150 of 150 laps)
• Cole Custer: Started 36th, Finished 12th (Running, completed 150 of 150 laps)
• Kevin Harvick: Started 18th, Finished 18th (Running, completed 148 of 150 laps)
|
Kevin Harvick, Driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang:
|
“Holy wow, that was a lot of wrecking. We qualified a lot better than I thought we would, then we were just riding around and got in the first wreck. So, we had to use our reset on our Busch Light Ford Mustang. Riding around again and got in another wreck. It’s hard to miss wrecks at Dover. Just got to thank everyone from iRacing and NASCAR for giving us a platform and everyone who is watching. We hung in there today and just kept plowing away at fixing the car and we finished 18th. I’ve got to thank Mike Conti and his whole group for everything that they’ve done trying to get me up to speed. It’s been a lot of fun. Another week down.”
|
Aric Almirola, Driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang:
|
“Yes! Well, that was much better than anticipated. It seems like in these races you just have to be there at the end without using up your reset too early. That was for all of our fans. Glad they got to see our Smithfield Ford Mustang back in the top-10. That was fun.”
|
Cole Custer, Driver of the No. 41 Haas Tooling Ford Mustang:
|
“Well, it was a little bit of a rocky start with me missing qualifying. I thought I had plenty of time to get up and go get a water, but I came back and found out that I missed qualifying. So, I ended up starting in the back, which wasn’t in the plan. It was a pretty big day of attrition, which allowed me to slowly work my way forward. That’s pretty similar to regular Dover because when there’s an accident, a lot of people get caught up in it. Overall, I ended the day 12th in the Haas Tooling Ford Mustang, which I think is pretty good considering I don’t have very many iRacing starts.”
|
Notes:
|
• This was the second appearance in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series for both Almirola and Custer, and each scored their best finish. Both drivers debuted last Sunday at Talladega, finishing 18th and 26th, respectively.
• This was Harvick’s third appearance in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. His best finish is 12th, earned last Sunday at Talladega.
• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is an exhibition esports series featuring a collection of past and present racecar drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series.
• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is a multi-week series emulating the original 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
• With the sports world on a necessary hiatus to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series exists in place of actual NASCAR events.
|
Next Up & Where to Watch:
|
The final event on the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series schedule is Saturday, May 9 at virtual North Wilkesboro Speedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage via…
• FOX network
• FS1 (DIRECTV Channel 219 and Dish Channel 150)
• FOX Sports Racing for fans in Canada
• Twitch.tv/StewartHaaseSports
TSC PR