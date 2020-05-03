Stewart-Haas eSports: Dover Invitational Race Report

• This was the second appearance in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series for both Almirola and Custer, and each scored their best finish. Both drivers debuted last Sunday at Talladega, finishing 18th and 26th, respectively.

• This was Harvick’s third appearance in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. His best finish is 12th, earned last Sunday at Talladega.

• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is an exhibition esports series featuring a collection of past and present racecar drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series.

• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is a multi-week series emulating the original 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

• With the sports world on a necessary hiatus to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series exists in place of actual NASCAR events.