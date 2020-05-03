William Byron wins at Virtual Dover

For the third time in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, William Byron made his way to victory lane in the Finish Line 150 at Virtual Dover International Speedway in his No. 24 Axalta/Voltatex Chevrolet. The victory is his fifth top-10 finish in six races in the series.

With a four-tire stop on the final round of pitstops, Byron’s speed prevailed to take the lead with six laps to go to bring home the victory at the virtual 1-mile oval known as the “Monster Mile”. Leading 79 laps during the 150-lap race, Byron has led the most laps in five of the last six races. “It was fun! We had to go on that restart,” says Byron. “We had four tires and unfortunately, the strategy made us to where we knew we were going to be back in the pack on that last restart. So, it was just all about getting clear and once we got to Timmy (Hill), I knew we had better stuff and just had to work him over for a couple of corners. It was fun, I enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed this iRacing Series we’ve had going, but definitely ready to get back into my normal car, as well. But this has taught me a lot in the last few weeks, so it’s been fun.”

Byron’s win marks the fourth-straight trip to victory lane for Team Chevy and Hendrick Motorsports in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. The win was celebrated by Byron’s teammate Alex Bowman, who finished eighth in his No. 88 ChevyGoods.com/NOCO Chevrolet. Garrett Smithley finished ninth in his No. 51 Chevrolet to give Team Chevy three of the top-10 finishers.

Christopher Bell (Toyota) was second, Timmy Hill (Toyota) was third, Erik Jones (Toyota) was fourth, and Michael McDowell (Ford) rounded out the top-five finishers of the race.

The NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to return to the track to continue competition at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17, at 3:30 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX and MRN.