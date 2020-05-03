ProInvitationalSeries | Roush Fenway Dover Recap

Ross Chastain ran towards the front of the field for nearly the entirety of Sunday afternoon’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series event at the virtual Monster Mile, but a late incident denied him a deserved top-ten finish as he was scored 17th at the checkered flag. The bad luck extended to teammate Chris Buescher, who was caught up in a series of early incidents to finish 35th.

Chastain, piloting the Castrol and Nutrien Ag eMustang, rolled off fourth for the final restart with 10 laps to go, but was collected in an incident just after the green flag. Outside of a pit strategy early on, Chastain ran inside the top-10 for a majority of the afternoon.

The Alva, Florida, native qualified 10th for the 150-lap race, but rolled off the grid first after a top-10 field inversion. After getting shuffled outside the top-15 at lap 28 following a yellow flag, Chastain quickly made his way back inside the top-10 by lap 50.

From there, Chastain survived a flurry of yellows throughout the event, setting himself up for a clean restart with 10 to go when the incident occurred leading to the 17th-place result.

Buescher rolled off 23rd in his SunnyD machine and was collected in several early incidents. He fought his way back on the lead lap by lap 72, but just a few laps later was again collected in a wreck, ending his day at the virtual Monster Mile.

The Pro Invitational Series returns next weekend with a special event from North Wilkesboro Speedway. Race and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

RFR PR