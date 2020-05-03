MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona enjoys virtual NASCAR debut, enters ENES full-time

KTM MotoGP factory rider Iker Lecuona enjoyed his virtual four-wheel debut in the EuroNASCAR Esports Series Prologue so much that he’ll be back with NWES drivers and teams on Tuesday at Watkins Glen International. The Spaniard will not only take part in Round 2 of the ENES, but also contest all remaining rounds of the iRacing championship created by NASCAR Whelen Euro Series organizer Team FJ.



“I never drove a race car in real life so Daytona was my very first experience in car racing. I liked it very much!” said the Valencia native, who will represent the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in conjunction with Spanish virtual racing team Fordzilla. “This car is quite difficult to handle and at the beginning I made way too many mistakes, I didn’t even think I could finish the race. But in the end I had a lot of fun, so it’s great to be back!”



“I love the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. I have a special feeling with the track because it is my home track, but also because I got my first Moto2 podium there in 2018, so when my friend (Circuit Ricardo Tormo’s press officer) Pablo Pernia told me about this opportunity, I jumped on it,” Lecuona continued.



On April 21st at virtual Daytona Road Course, in what was his very first car race, Lecuona qualified for the Main Event thanks to the 10th place in Heat 1 and came home a solid 28th out of 48 drivers in the ENES Prologue.



“The event format is quite different compared to what I’m used to, but it’s very funny and challenging. I made it to the final race of the evening despite some mistakes, so I am training hard to be better already at Watkins Glen!” said the 20-year-old. “I’m getting more and more confident with the car and I’m looking forward to the rest of the virtual season. I want to thank EuroNASCAR, the Circuit Ricardo Tormo and Fordzilla for this very nice opportunity.”



When it will be time to go back racing in real life, at just 20 years of age Lecuona will be up for his first season in MotoGP as a factory rider for KTM.



“I can’t wait to go back to the track, of course. My first season in MotoGP will be very special. I’m one of the only 22 riders who can compete in the championship and obviously I am looking forward to being back with my team and at the track,” concluded Lecuona. “For now we have to wait, be responsible and enjoy some virtual racing. When the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series goes to Valencia I’m always somewhere else racing, but I like these cars and I hope to be able to visit the Valencia NASCAR Fest soon.”



The EuroNASCAR Esports Series will be back on track on Tuesday at Watkins Glen International with Round 2 of championship. The event will be broadcasted live from 20:00 CEST on the EuroNASCAR Youtube Channel, Facebook Page, Twitch channel and on Motorsport.tv.

